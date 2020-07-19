The Nigerian Air Force has revealed the identity of the driver of the car that hit Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information made this known at a briefing in Abuja on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Daramola gave the name of the driver, who is said to be Arotile’s classmate as “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh”.

The NAF spokesperson said since the matter is a civil one, the case would be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force.

Daramola also explained that the details of the circumstances surrounding the death of the 24-year-old pilot have been communicated to her bereaved family.

In the report of the preliminary investigation carried out by the Nigerian Air Force, Daramola said the late pilot met three of her former schoolmates at the Air Force Secondary School now Air Force Comprehensive School, Kaduna on the day of the unfortunate incident.

Nehemiah Adejoh is the classmate of late Tolulope Arotile's who hit her with a car. (TheCable)

NAF explains the circumstances surrounding Arotile’s death

“Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA. It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base.

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the Deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction. In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.”

The NAF spokesperson added that Arotile was rushed to NAF hospital in the base but was confirmed dead at 04:45 pm.

According to him, the three ex-classmates were immediately detained and subjected to alcohol test but no such substance was found in their systems.

He said, “It was however discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Mr Nehemiah Adejo, did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Being a civil case, the matter will be handed over to the Nigeria Police with a view to further investigating and charging the suspects to court in accordance with extant laws.”