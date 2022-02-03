RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ICRC says Onitsha River port concession will connect Lagos to Southeast

Bayo Wahab

The Onitsha Riverport is one of the riverports in the country with others situated in Lokoja, Kogi State; Baro in Niger State and Oguta in Imo State.

Onitsha Riverport
Onitsha Riverport

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that the Onitsha Riverport will serve as an alternative source of transporting goods to the Southeast from Lagos, Port Harcourt, and other areas with adequate water connectivity.

The commission made this known on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in a statement signed by Manji Yarling, the acting Head, Media and Publicity of the commission,

The 30-year concession, approved by the Federal Executive Council, under a Rehabilitate-Operate and Transfer (ROT) arrangement, targets a revenue generation of N50 billion.

The approval followed a detailed process under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) which commenced in 2011 with support from the World Bank.

The statement reads: “This concession is part of the bigger Federal Government’s plan to concession the remaining river ports and enhance inland waterways transportation in the country.

“The 30-year concession is expected to generate over N50 billion to the Federal Government and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while facilitating more efficient trade within the country through cheaper, easier and cleaner method of transporting goods and services.”

“The Port is equipped to deal with general cargo such as containers, bulk cargo and other packaged freight. The Port has a land area of over 12 Hectares.”

“The wharf is 324 meters long with a further provision for additional expansion of 234 meters. The Port also has facilities such as storage workshops and parking areas to cater for operations.

The Onitsha River Port, which was officially opened over three decades ago has been neglected and not been optimally utilized.

The port is one of the riverports in the country with others situated in Lokoja, Kogi State; Baro in Niger State and Oguta in Imo State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

