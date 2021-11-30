RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ICPC says 257 projects worth over N20billion were duplicated in 2021 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2021 budget proposal of N13.08 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. [twitter/@NigeriaGov]
President Buhari's N13 trillion 2021 budget had several line items that were repeated in other sections, according to Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Owasanoye says 257 projects amounting to N20.138 billion were duplicated in the 2021 budget.

TheCable reports that the ICPC chairperson made the disclosure while speaking at the third national summit on diminishing corruption in the public service.

He said the commission tracked 1,083 projects across the country.

The ICPC, he said, forced 67 contractors back to site and ensured completion of 966 abandoned projects worth N310 billion.

“Our findings indicate that the same malady of corruption afflicts executive as well as zip projects, thus undermining government projections, escalating the cost of governance and denying Nigeria value for money,” Owasanoye was quoted as saying.

“These maladies include poor needs assessment that disconnects projects from beneficiaries; false certification of uncompleted contracts as completed, deliberate underperformance of contracts, incessant criminal diversion and conversion of public property by civil servants, to name just a few.

“Other challenges relate to duplication of projects in the budget. ICPC review found that 257 projects amounting to N20.138bn were duplicated in the 2021 budget leading us to submit an advisory to the Honourable minister of finance which was promptly actioned by the minister to prevent abuse,” he added.

President Buhari has since presented his N16.39 trillion 2022 budget of 'Economic Growth and Sustainability' before a joint session of the national assembly.

