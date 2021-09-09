ICPC recovers N6.7m generator meant for Primary Healthcare Centre in Anambra

Operatives of the ICPC, who had earlier visited to audit the project, discovered the missing generator and directed the contractor to supply and install it for the effective operation of the PHC.

The Commission also evacuated medical equipment stored in a private warehouse to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta, pending the completion of a hospital project in Okpoko, Ogbaru Federal Constituency where it were meant for.

The equipment which included hospital beds, delivery beds, side beds, wheelchairs, mattresses, pillows, sphygmomanometers, thermometers, stethoscopes were valued at about N26 million.

The supplier had delivered the items, but the hospital building where they would be installed had yet to be completed.

The ICPC officials said public property must be kept in public places and not in any facility belonging to any individual or politician.

In Ihiala Federal constituency, where fertiliser, seedlings and water pumping machines were distributed as Executive Projects, the ICPC confirmed that some people received the items.

While it verified that fertilisers, maize and rice seedlings were received by some beneficiaries, they could not sight the pumping machines as no beneficiary was around when the team visited.

The ICPC team also visited Ekwusigo/Nnewi North/Nnewi South Federal constituencies, where it interacted with participants in the Conflict and Crisis Resolution Workshop, approved for the constituency upon the application of the lawmaker representing the area.

The participants said they received workshop materials, including shirts, caps, writing materials and an undisclosed amount as stipends.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ICPC is currently on the third phase of the Executive Projects tracking exercise that aims to cover 18 states of the federation.