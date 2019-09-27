The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has recovered three ambulance vehicles and a 500KVA transformer from a former senator, Buruji Kashamu.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the recovered items were part of 2016 constituency projects meant to be distributed to Ogun East Senatorial District.

Kashamu was the district's representative in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

Former senator, Buruji Kashamu [Punch]

The items, according to the ICPC, were discovered at Kashamu's constituency project office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

"The three ambulances, which were procured at the cost of N6m each, were meant to be supplied to Obada Healthcare Centre, Oke Sopin in the Ijebu North Local Government Area; Community Health Centre, Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area; and Community Health Centre, Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area.

"The transformer is the last of an initial 11 meant for distribution to various communities of Ogun East Senatorial District which were procured at the cost of N3.6m each, bringing the total for the entire eleven transformers to N39.5m," ICPC said.

Transformer seized from the constituency office of former senator, Buruji Kashamu [ICPC]

The ambulances were moved to a police station, but the transformer was marked with the ICPC's seizure seal and temporarily kept in the custody of the manager of Kashamu's office.