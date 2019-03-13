ICPCs Spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said thatthe trio were civil servants from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The trio are: Poloma Nuhu, Mangset Dickson and Daniel Obah.

She said that the property, which were currently under investigation by the commission include: 19 plots of land, 10 hectares of farm land and two duplexes, spread around Abuja and three towns in Rivers.

The 10 hectares of farm land located in Kuje, Abuja, was allegedly acquired through corrupt acts by Nuhu, a Principal Accountant with the ministry.

The move to seize the properties followed an investigation by the commission of the assets of the trio which was established that the trio allegedly have assets whose values are well above their legitimate earnings and incomes.

ICPC, relying on Section 48 (2) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, which gives it the power of seizure of assets obtained by individuals through corrupt means will seize 15 plots of land, all located in Gwagwalada, Abuja from Nuhu.

Nuhu will also temporarily lose ownership of 10 hectares of farm land valued at N50 million and an uncompleted duplex, valued at N90 million, at Apo Estate, Abuja, to the Commission, she said.

ICPCs spokesperson further said that Obah, a Principal Accountant in the Finance and Account Department of the same Ministry, would also temporary lose ownership of a N60 million-valued four-bedroom duplex located in Karsana, Abuja.

Others are three plots of land with a collective value of N64.5 million located in Abe Ndoni, Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt, River.

While the third suspect, Dickson, will lose ownership of a plot of land valued at N7 million, located at Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, Okoduwa said.