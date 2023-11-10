ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

The Spokesperson of the Commission, Azuka Ogugua, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. According to her, the commission’s operatives have been deployed to the 56 local government areas and 649 Wards in the three states where the election would be held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogugua said that the operatives were to among others monitor and prevent vote buying and other electoral malpractices at the various polling units during the election.

“The monitoring exercise is a response to the invitation by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for ICPC to participate in ensuring that the electoral processes in these three states are free and fair.”

She said that the ICPC Head of Special Duties Division (SDD), Alex Chukwura, called on the operatives to collaborate with other sisters agencies during the exercise.

Chukwura told the operatives before their deployment, to collaborate with the Military, Police, Department of State Security, other security agencies and INEC to ensure that the elections were free and fair. The SDD head charged the operatives to strictly adhere to the ICPC guidelines for monitoring elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that officers should always act with discipline and imbibe the spirit of integrity while on the field, and also staying close to each other and working as a team to achieve the desired goal.

He also advised the officers to take necessary actions against perpetrators of any acts of corruption during the election in accordance with the law, no matter their social status.