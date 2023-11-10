ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission’s operatives have been deployed to the 56 local government areas and 649 wards in the three states where the election would be held.

ICPC Operatives (Premium Times)
ICPC Operatives (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

The Spokesperson of the Commission, Azuka Ogugua, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. According to her, the commission’s operatives have been deployed to the 56 local government areas and 649 Wards in the three states where the election would be held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogugua said that the operatives were to among others monitor and prevent vote buying and other electoral malpractices at the various polling units during the election.

“The monitoring exercise is a response to the invitation by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for ICPC to participate in ensuring that the electoral processes in these three states are free and fair.”

She said that the ICPC Head of Special Duties Division (SDD), Alex Chukwura, called on the operatives to collaborate with other sisters agencies during the exercise.

Chukwura told the operatives before their deployment, to collaborate with the Military, Police, Department of State Security, other security agencies and INEC to ensure that the elections were free and fair. The SDD head charged the operatives to strictly adhere to the ICPC guidelines for monitoring elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that officers should always act with discipline and imbibe the spirit of integrity while on the field, and also staying close to each other and working as a team to achieve the desired goal.

He also advised the officers to take necessary actions against perpetrators of any acts of corruption during the election in accordance with the law, no matter their social status.

“Voters in the three states aforesaid are charged to go out on Election Day and perform their civic responsibilities while avoiding any act that could lead to electoral and other related offences,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

INEC Chairman urges patriotism ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

INEC Chairman urges patriotism ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

Alleged ₦100m endorsement of Gov Diri tears Bayelsa LP apart

Alleged ₦100m endorsement of Gov Diri tears Bayelsa LP apart

2million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

2million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Prices of imported goods to increase as FG adjusts Customs exchange rate

Prices of imported goods to increase as FG adjusts Customs exchange rate

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Tinubu will perform beyond expectations, Kwara monarch assures Nigerians

Tinubu will perform beyond expectations, Kwara monarch assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah