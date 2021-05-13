ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over alleged $65m fraud

This was announced in a statement signed by Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Kumo, who married Buhari’s daughter, Fatima in 2016, was declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

The ICPC said, “The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

It would be recalled that barely a week after Kumo’s marriage to President Buhari’s daughter, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) went after him over a three billion naira fraud he allegedly committed as Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.