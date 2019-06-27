The Independent Corrupt Practice and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has reportedly asked the former Minister of Information and Culture to appear in court, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over an alleged N2.5 billion fraud case involving the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The immediate past minister is expected to appear in court to explain his role in the alleged misapplication of N2.5 billion Federal Government Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme.

The ICPC is currently prosecuting NBC director-general, Ishaq Modibbo Kawu over an alleged money laundering and abuse of office.

Details later…