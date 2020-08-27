25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and others have been arrested for fraud in Lagos.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said in a statement on Friday, August 27, 2020 that the officials were arrested in connection with drivers' license and vehicle particulars fraud.

The ant-graft agency said it received information that the officials connive with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers' licenses and vehicles particulars are processed.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects.

"The operation was conducted in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers' License Centres.

"Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege, and Coker centres in Lagos State," she said.

The suspects have been granted administrative bail and would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations.

The arrests were made in collaboration with the FRSC and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ogugua said similar operations will be carried out in other centres in order to eliminate fraud from motor licensing administration.