Four officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over gratification in the line of work.

The ICPC announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 that Adeda Retty, Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi, and Okunda Olawale were arrested in a sting operation.

The operation was launched following an intelligence-led investigation into their activities at the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

The suspects were caught in the possession of seven cartons of frozen fish which were believed to be proceeds of gratification.

The cartons were allegedly collected from a vessel flying a Panama Flag and carrying a cargo of fish which berthed at the Apapa Port.

A fifth suspect, Godwin Agazuwu, an agent of Telly Ship, was also arrested for buying the frozen fish from the officers.

"The Commission in its fight against corrupt practices will from time to time strategically conduct similar operations to sanitise the ports of corrupt elements impacting negatively on international trade, and undermining the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure ease of doing business in the sector," ICPC said on Tuesday.

The agency said appropriate action will be taken against ports officials found culpable of asking for bribes and gratification.