Iconic NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello Mustapha passes away

Ima Elijah

She retired from active service in May 2022. May her soul rest in peace.

Aisha Bello Mustapha [PEB]

Aisha Bello Mustapha, well-known for her pivotal role as one of the leading newscasters on NTA Network News at 9 PM during the '90s and early 20s, breathed her last after a distinguished career that spanned an impressive thirty-five years.

Her impactful career in broadcasting came to a close when she retired from active service in May 2022.

The family's statement, conveying the heartbreaking news, stated, "Innalilahi wa inna Alaihin Rajiun. May Allah forgive our Mother Hajia Aishat Bello Mustapha. Mama, indeed, you are a very kind-hearted person. We will miss you and hope you are enjoying Rahma."

The Funeral Prayer is scheduled to take place at the central mosque in Abuja at 1 pm on Monday, 11th December 2023. May her soul rest in peace.

