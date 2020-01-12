Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Katsina state, who presided over N11bn fraud case against the former governor of Katsina state, Shehu Shema is dead.

Daily Trust reports that the Chief Judge of Katsina state, Musa Danaladi confirmed that Bako died on the morning of Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Cedar Crest hospital in Abuja.

The Chief Judge said, “The late Bako died around 6am this morning at Cedar Crest, Abuja following an accident last Friday; he suffered serious spinal and neck injuries.

“He had been in intensive care unit (ICU) were doctors tried to stabilise him for eventual medical treatment abroad.

“It has also been resolved to hold his funeral prayers and bury him in Abuja after Zuhr prayers. It is critical; it is a loss.”

Justice Bako died eight days after he was involved in a car crash along Funtua — Kankara road in Katsina state on January 4, 2020.