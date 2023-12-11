IBEDC appeals to customers in Ogun to settle debts for improved services
IBEDC also warns the public against assaulting its workers in the course of discharging their duties or face the wrath of the law.
Mrs Busolami Tunwase, Lead Media Relation, IBEDC, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun. NAN recalls that Tunwase said at a stakeholders meeting on October 11 at Joju, Ota, that Sango/Ota district business owed the company ₦28 billion.
“We are still appealing to our esteemed customers to urgently pay their bills because what we have gotten is not much, compared to what is still out there,” he said.
She noted that the customers should pay their debts to enable the company to provide improved and stable power supply to the public. Tunwase warned the public against assaulting IBEDC workers in the course of discharging their duties or face the wrath of the law.
