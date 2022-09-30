RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IBB urges youths to seek more knowledge on Nigeria’s history

News Agency Of Nigeria

As Nigeria marks its 62nd independence anniversary, retired General Ibrahim Babangida, former military president, has challenged youths to strive for more knowledge about its past.

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. [Punch]
Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida. [Punch]

According to him, it is necessary for the youths to know what Nigeria’s founding fathers went through to keep it strong and united.

“Seven years after independence, we went through a civil war and came out of it. The main goal was to keep Nigeria united. We succeeded in achieving that.

“Since then, successive governments, both civilian and military, have strived to keep us united as one entity,Babangida said.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts toward tackling security challenges bedeviling some parts of the country, urging all to support efforts by the government and security agencies.

“Nigerians must support security agencies with information required to track down criminals. Government needs everyone’s support to fight this deadly insurgencies,” he said.

He called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians toward a smooth conduct of a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

