Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

IBB mourns Prof. Ibrahim Kolo

IBB mourns Prof. Ibrahim Kolo

Babangida, in a statement by Abdulrauf Zubairu, his Media Aide and made available to newsmen in Minna, on Sunday, also described Kolo “as a brilliant and hardworking academic and educationist whose footprints in the development of education sector in Niger State and Nigeria would hardly be erased.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
June 12: Babangida missed MKO Abiola's GCFR award for health reasons play IBB mourns Prof. Ibrahim Kolo (Guardian Nigeria )

The former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has described the death of the former Vice-Chancellor, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Prof. Ibrahim Kolo as “a great loss to the Niger State education sector and Nigeria as a whole.”

Babangida, in a statement by Abdulrauf Zubairu, his Media Aide and made available to newsmen in Minna, on Sunday, also described Kolo “as a brilliant and hardworking academic and educationist whose footprints in the development of education sector in Niger State and Nigeria would hardly be erased.”

He said that Kolo’s death came at a time Nigeria’s education sector requires the services and input of people like him to develop and facilitate national development.

According to Babangida, going by the strategic role of education in nation’s growth and development, well trained educationists like Kolo would play critical part in saving the dearth of educational sector from totally collapse.

He also observed that Kolo, who until his death, was the Chairman, Evaluation and Implementation Committee, El-Amin University, Minna, the committee, designing a blue print for the take-off of the proposed  University, Minna.

He was a great educationist and good policy designer whose inputs would be greatly missed in the committee,” Babangida said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6bullet
3 Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories...bullet

Related Articles

The life and times of Tony Anenih, 'Mr Fix It'
People politics will rid Nigeria of money politics, says Sen. Bukar Ibrahim
Arewa youths want Buhari disqualified from 2019 presidential election over WAEC controversy
Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Ebonylife CEO, Mo Abudu
Dele Giwa and the 32-yr-old haunting mystery
President Buhari's travel ban list, explained
Timi Frank condemns Buhari’s Executive Order 6
Democracy Day in Nigeria: What do we actually celebrate?
These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban list

Local

Buhari has no business with Ganduje bribery scandal - Adesina
Ganduje's bribery scandal does not concern Buhari - Presidency
Winifred Oyo-Ita
Head of Service proceeds on a post-conflict learning visit to Rwanda
Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour absent at FG’s reconciliatory meeting
Gen. Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects in Jos
Gen. Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects in Jos
X
Advertisement