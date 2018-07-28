Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

IBB mourns former Gov. Hashidu

In Minna IBB mourns former Gov. Hashidu

In a statement signed by him and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna, Babangida said the deceased contributed a lot the development of the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
June 12: Babangida missed MKO Abiola's GCFR award for health reasons play

Ibrahim Babangida - Former Head of State

(Guardian Nigeria )

Former Military President,  Ibrahim Babangida,on Friday  described the death of former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu, as a great loss not only to Gombe State, but Nigeria in general.

In a statement signed by him and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna, Babangida said the deceased contributed a lot the development of the country.

Hashidu, who died on Friday (yesterday) served as  Minister of Water Resources, and later that of Agriculture during the regime of Babangida.

He described  Hashidu as a “trusted ally and a technocrat per excellence” that was an asset to his administration in the development of River Basins, and who also ensured the implementation of water resources management policies in the country .

He  also described him as a “political ideologists and a pragmatic politician that accepted the will of the people by conceding defeat in the 2003 election and congratulated the winner.”

The former Military President extended his hearfelt condolences to the family of the deceased as well as government and people of Gombe State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping attackbullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola...bullet
3 Benue Lawmakers climb fence to enter Assembly complex to avoid...bullet

Related Articles

Hashidu Former Governor of Gombe is dead
Third Mainland Bridge Za'a rufe babban gadar Legas na tsawon lokaci domin yin gyara
Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman
2019 Election Ex-Governor Attahiru Bafarawa declares for President
2019 Election How OBJ, ex-Generals are reportedly plotting to remove Buhari
Walter Onnoghen CJN to swear in Appeal Court judges June 22
Buhari Full list of 28 judges appointed by president
June 12 How MKO Abiola handpicked ministers for Abacha’s cabinet
June 12 Abiola was friends with many people in the military hierarchy – Olisa Agbakoba

Local

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.
Rochas Okorocha Imo Gov. condemns murder of Imo APC chieftain, places N20m bounty
Buhari to attend Dakar Forum on Peace, Security in Africa on Monday, December 5, 2016
Buhari President leaves Abuja for Togo on Sunday, to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS, ECOWAS Summits
Former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has reacted to a comment made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Rabiu Kwankwaso Decampee Senator reacts to Oshiomhole’s comment on NASS defections
President Buhari has told his supporters to halt their campaigns for his re-election in the upcoming 2019 general elections.
2019 Election Stop your campaigns – Buhari tells supporters