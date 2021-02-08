The Oyo State Government had deployed 200 operatives of the Amotekun in Ibarapa Local Government Area of the state to checkmate the crisis between Ibarapa indigenes and herdsmen.

“These operatives will launch missions to rid the forests of criminals. They will be presenting daily reports of their activities to me in the short run and periodic reports in the long run,” Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state had said.

Olayanju, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, said he would personally lead anyone interested in taking a tour of parts of Ibarapaland earlier hit by herders/farmers crisis.

According to him, farmers and the law-abiding people in the area are going about their businesses without molestation.

He also denounced some audio and video posts on social media, which tend to raise what he called “clearly unfounded alarms” about the Ibarapa security situation.

“I am in Aiyete and I‘ve been moving around Ibarapaland freely, no one has reported any adverse security issue to me.

“No security challenges observed in Ibarapa Central and North contrary to rumours been peddled,” Olayanju stated.