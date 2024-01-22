Ibadan Prince Oloyede-Asanke donates relief materials to explosion victims

Oloyede-Asanke, while speaking during the presentation of the relief materials at the explosion’s Emergency Situation Hub, said the gesture was to identify with the victims during this critical period. He added that the relief materials would also complement efforts by the state government to provide succour to victims and relatives of the unfortunate incident.

“I am here to sympathise with the victims of the unfortunate Bodija explosion and to also provide some relief materials and aid to the victims.

“It is so unfortunate that this kind of ugly incident could have been avoided. So, I am here on behalf of my foundation, Handalat Oloyede Foundation, to join hands with the government.

“I want to promise that we have a lot of assistance to render to the victims, and also assist the government in providing succour at this critical time.

“The foundation will reach out to as many as possible through the provision of relief materials, accommodation and through other means,” Oloyede-Asanke said.

Also, the Incident Manager, Ibadan Explosion Site, Prof Temitope Alonge, disclosed that the Oyo state government was already in collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on the explosion.

He said they have started structural integrity tests on the buildings affected by the explosion. Alonge noted that the Oyo State Chapter of NSE began the integrity assessment of affected structures on Wednesday and had so far covered about 50 50-metre radius.

He added that Gov Seyi Makinde has also granted permission to the NSE to go up to 500 metres buffer to assess the level of damage and integrity of the structures.

“We don’t want people to come in and build. We do not want buildings to start collapsing on them,” Alonge stated.