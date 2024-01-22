ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ibadan Prince Oloyede-Asanke donates relief materials to explosion victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The relief materials donated by Oloyede-Asanke included milk, noodles, tea, toiletries, food items and other essential household materials.

Ibadan Prince Abioye Oloyede-Asanke [BNN Breaking]
Ibadan Prince Abioye Oloyede-Asanke [BNN Breaking]

Recommended articles

Oloyede-Asanke, while speaking during the presentation of the relief materials at the explosion’s Emergency Situation Hub, said the gesture was to identify with the victims during this critical period. He added that the relief materials would also complement efforts by the state government to provide succour to victims and relatives of the unfortunate incident.

“I am here to sympathise with the victims of the unfortunate Bodija explosion and to also provide some relief materials and aid to the victims.

“It is so unfortunate that this kind of ugly incident could have been avoided. So, I am here on behalf of my foundation, Handalat Oloyede Foundation, to join hands with the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to promise that we have a lot of assistance to render to the victims, and also assist the government in providing succour at this critical time.

“The foundation will reach out to as many as possible through the provision of relief materials, accommodation and through other means,” Oloyede-Asanke said.

Also, the Incident Manager, Ibadan Explosion Site, Prof Temitope Alonge, disclosed that the Oyo state government was already in collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on the explosion.

He said they have started structural integrity tests on the buildings affected by the explosion. Alonge noted that the Oyo State Chapter of NSE began the integrity assessment of affected structures on Wednesday and had so far covered about 50 50-metre radius.

He added that Gov Seyi Makinde has also granted permission to the NSE to go up to 500 metres buffer to assess the level of damage and integrity of the structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want people to come in and build. We do not want buildings to start collapsing on them,” Alonge stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion which occurred on Tuesday killed five persons, injured 77 and rendered thousands homeless in the state. The relief materials donated by Oloyede-Asanke included milk, noodles, tea, toiletries, food items and other essential household materials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

Ibadan Prince Oloyede-Asanke donates relief materials to explosion victims

Ibadan Prince Oloyede-Asanke donates relief materials to explosion victims

CSOs condemn FG alleged plans to relocate airport project in Katsina

CSOs condemn FG alleged plans to relocate airport project in Katsina

Many coincidences - Fresh questions over air crash that killed COAS Attahiru

Many coincidences - Fresh questions over air crash that killed COAS Attahiru

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

Qur'an recitation, memorisation foster youths' mental development - Gov AbdulRazaq

Qur'an recitation, memorisation foster youths' mental development - Gov AbdulRazaq

Enugu lawmaker partners NABTEB, NTI to combat illiteracy in constituency

Enugu lawmaker partners NABTEB, NTI to combat illiteracy in constituency

5 reasons Lagos ban on Styrofoam is not a bad idea

5 reasons Lagos ban on Styrofoam is not a bad idea

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Pray for me day, night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people [NewsWireNGR]

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD