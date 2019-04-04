Speaking on behalf of the Polytechnic management, the spokesperson of the institution, Mr Adewole Soladoye said the suspension became necessary following the student union body’s alleged failure to obey and follow the rules guiding its activities on campus.

Soladoye added that the management directed the immediate suspension because of the ongoing football competition which had been disturbing the peace of the institution.

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, hundreds of students of the Polytechnic barricaded the school main gate protesting over the stabbing of a sports director.

According to Daily Post, Sports Director of the National Association of Polytechnic Engineering Students (NAPES), Comrade Tobi Oyeniyi was stabbed in the head with another student brutally beaten after the Faculty of Engineering (FENG) Queens lost to their colleagues in the faculty of Business and Communications Studies FBCS Queens on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

The Polytechnic management has however urged the students to stay committed to their examination which will begin soon.