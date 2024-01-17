ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described the Bodija explosion as unfortunate, saying that NEMA and other relevant agencies would continue with the rescue operations.

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]
Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Recommended articles

Makinde, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, said that his government would do everything possible to provide succour to everyone affected by the explosion.

He said that three corpses had so far been recovered at the scene of the explosion.

According to him, two corpses were recovered on Tuesday night, while one corpse was recovered on Wednesday morning, adding that a total of 77 people were injured in the blast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde said that a rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene of the incident and that his government had provided alternative accommodations for residents of the affected buildings.

The governor implored anyone still staying in houses within 250 meters of the scene of the explosion to move out to the accommodation provided by the government until the structural integrity of the buildings was checked.

“Since yesterday, security agencies, emergency services and other relevant agencies have been working diligently on search-and-rescue operations,’’ he said.

He also warned hoodlums who might want to take advantage of the incident to carry out any form of looting to desist.

Makinde further stated that he had received information regarding the company that was using the building to store explosives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor assured all that all those who were involved directly or indirectly in bringing the tragedy to the state would be brought to book.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for showing concern over the incident, adding that he had called him and sympathised with the people of the state.

“The president approved the presence of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the scene of the explosion.

“He also gave his condolences to the people that have lost their loved ones to the unfortunate incident and gave his assurance that he is with us at this trying period,’’ he said.

The governor admonished the people of the state to refrain from spreading fake news and misinformation regarding the explosion which could cause panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, has disclosed that 58 buildings were damaged by the explosion.

Ahmed said this in a chat with newsmen at the emergency centre set up by the state government.

The NEMA boss, who maintained that keeping explosive materials within residential areas was illegal, urged people to always provide information to security and other relevant agencies if they suspected anything harmful within their environment.

He described the Bodija explosion as unfortunate, saying that NEMA and other relevant agencies would continue with the rescue operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

Defence Minister cautions Nigerians to stop paying ransom to kidnappers

Defence Minister cautions Nigerians to stop paying ransom to kidnappers

Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

Adeboye tasks new Redeemer’s University vice-chancellor on integrity

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations