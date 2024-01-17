ADVERTISEMENT
I wasn't at home but I lost someone very dear to me - Ibadan explosion victim

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that no fewer than 30 houses and 15 vehicles were destroyed beyond repair as a result of the explosion.

Scene from the Ibadan explosion [Fatteh Hamid/Punch]
Scene from the Ibadan explosion [Fatteh Hamid/Punch]

Adebisi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview at the scene of the incident on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The victim said that she was not at home when the incident happened, but the deceased was at home at the time of the explosion.

‘I rushed down home when I heard about the incident and everywhere was dark and I could not see anything.

“It was this morning that I was able to see the level of damage done by the explosion.

“The explosion affected our shop and house and I lost someone very dear to me.

“He was at home and trekking outside the house when the incident happened,” she said.

She expressed displeasure at how something of this magnitude would happen in the area and called on the government to investigate the incident and expose those behind it.

Also, no fewer than two people reportedly lost their lives while 77 were injured.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebola Hamzat said that the incident reportedly occurred as a result of illegal miners who allegedly stored explosive devices in their apartment.

Hamzat said that some documents had been recovered at the scene and the name of the mining company had been identified, while further investigation was currently going on about the incident.

