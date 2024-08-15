ADVERTISEMENT
I won't tolerate excuses, failures - Wike warns new FCTA appointees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike, who gave the warning during the inauguration of the appointees in Abuja on Thursday, advised any of them who lack the capacity to deliver to resign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Abdullahi Ango was inaugurated as the pioneer Mandate Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration.

Those inaugurated as Permanent Secretaries include Joy Okeke from the South East, Rotimi Ajayi from the South West, and Nancy Nathan from the North East.

Additionally, Gardiya Bawa was inaugurated as Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat of the FCTA.

Wike emphasised that he would not tolerate any excuses for failures, stressing that every appointee must work and account for any assignment given to them.

He specifically advised Ango to work in the interest of the youths and initiate programmes that would transform them into entrepreneurs.

This, he said, would enable the FCTA to help the youths reduce the hardship they face due to the current economic downturn.

“President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his part. It is up to you to work with us, work with me, and identify programmes that can make the youth entrepreneurial.

“This will help the youths reduce the effects of hardship and if anything goes wrong, you will be held responsible.”

Wike also charged the Permanent Secretaries to be committed, stressing that he was not interested in mere eye service, but in those willing to work to achieve President Tinubu’s mandate.

“I am sure today you are satisfied that you are almost at the highest level of your career. The only level you may now want to reach is the Head of Civil Service.

“It is up to you to be committed and work hard. If you know you have no capacity to work, it is better you resign now, at least you will leave with the emoluments of a former Permanent Secretary.

“Everybody must know that you must account for every assignment given to you.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

