I won’t sack unqualified teachers - Gov Zulum assures NLC

Zulum spoke when Labour officials led by the NLC Chairman in Borno State, Comrade Yusuf Inuwa, paid him a visit on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

He said the 11, 790 unqualified teachers will be sponsored to further their education through a special intervention fund.

According to him: "I have approved the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to 5, 439 teachers of the Local Education Authority, LEA, who passed competency tests.

"Since the assessment committee had found that out of 11, 790 unqualified teachers, there are 7,975 teachers representing 46.3% who are trainable, the State will soon support the first batch of 1,000 to further their education through a special in-service facility that would enable the teachers to go back to tertiary schools as full-time students while getting their monthly salaries", he said.

Zulum, however, said that the 7,975 unqualified teachers would only be enlisted for minimum wage after completing their education and becoming qualified to teach.

He directed the submission of a comprehensive list of all existing vacancies and eligible civil servants preparatory to a promotional exam to be held.

Zulum promised to look into all other issues raised by the NLC leaders and also promised to work with their various LGA chairmen towards engaging some consultants to manage the payroll systems of local government councils.

During the meeting, the officials thanked the Governor for his commitment to the welfare of workers and also called his attention to other areas that include payments of promotion benefits.

Inuwa made special note of the governor’s payment of 2020 and 2021 leave grants to entitled workers, as well as constant payment of monthly salaries, pensions, and significant progress made on gratuities.