I won't resign, INEC Chairman replies PDP, Labour Party

Nurudeen Shotayo

The INEC chairman insisted that the collation process will continue and that aggrieved parties should approach the court for a redress after the exercise.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
Pulse reports that the coalition comprising the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) jointly held a press conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, where they accused Yakubu of compromising the ongoing results announcement.

The parties said the Chairman's refusal to heed their calls that the results should be uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing portal (IReV) before they are announced at the collation centre as agreed in the guidelines for the election has eroded confidence in the process.

But, responding to the accusations, Yakubu who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi debunked the claims made by the opposition parties, while insisting that the process has been free, fair and credible.

Yakubu's words: To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

“The 2023 General election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidences to pursue their cases

“There are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.

I won't resign, INEC Chairman replies PDP, Labour Party

