I wish I had 12 children - Adeboye

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye said he would have had 12 children if he had his way.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Adeboye's wish: The revered preacher stated this during the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th Annual Convention of the church which was held at RCCG International Headquarters situated along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Adeboye, however, expressed his contentment, saying what he could not have himself biologically, he had through thousands of his church members whom he tagged his “spiritual children,” The Punch reports.

According to the octogenarian preacher, 67 babies (41 boys and 26 girls) were delivered at Redemption City during the one-week programme as of Saturday morning.

Pulse reports that the programme, themed “Perfect Jubilee,” began on Monday, August 8 and will end on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The prophecy: Adeboye also declared that the RCCG is “a mission where God multiplies and very soon, there will be nothing called barrenness in our midst”.

Testimony: The Punch also reported that when respected Pastor called members who had been blessed with babies in the last one year to come out, a large number of parents danced forward with their babies to the altar areas both in the new and old auditoriums of the church

“See the homes where there used to be sorrow but now there is joy. I love children because my father in heaven loves them. If I had my way, I would have had 12 of my own but what I couldn’t have biologically, I can now have,” Adeboye said as he received the women and their babies.

Nurudeen Shotayo

