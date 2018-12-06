I will run an inclusive, participatory government – Oyetola

news

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has promised that his administration would run an inclusive and participatory government.

Oyetola said this while playing host to the state’s Senior Judiciary Officers in Osogbo on Thursday.

The governor said that his doors would always be opened to fresh ideas and suggestions that could be of great assistance to the state.

Oyetola, who appreciated the judicial officers for the support accorded him before, during and after the election, said the state would witness developmental growth under his watch.

He also assured them of adequate welfare during his tenure in office.

In separate remarks, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Oyebola Ojo and President of the State Customary Court of Appeal Justice Gloria Oladoke, congratulated Oyetola on his assumption of office and assured him of maximum cooperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola took the oath of office on Nov. 27. He took over from Rauf Aregbesola, who assumed office on Nov. 27, 2010.