Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

I will run an inclusive, participatory government – Oyetola

I will run an inclusive, participatory government – Oyetola

Oyetola said this while playing host to the state’s Senior Judiciary Officers in Osogbo on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun Governorship Rerun Election: Oyetola beats Adeleke play I will run an inclusive, participatory government – Oyetola (Gboyega Oyetola Campaign Organisation)

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has promised that his administration would run an inclusive and participatory government.

Oyetola said this while playing host to the state’s Senior Judiciary Officers in Osogbo on Thursday.

The governor said that his doors would always be opened to fresh ideas and suggestions that could be of great assistance to the state.

Oyetola, who appreciated the judicial officers for the support accorded him before, during and after the election, said the state would witness developmental growth under his watch.

He also assured them of adequate welfare during his tenure in office.

In separate remarks, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Oyebola Ojo and President of the State Customary Court of Appeal Justice Gloria Oladoke, congratulated Oyetola on his assumption of office and assured him of maximum cooperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola took the oath of office on Nov. 27. He took over from Rauf Aregbesola, who assumed office on Nov. 27, 2010.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet

Related Articles

Nigeria must never be allowed to go back to the corruption, greed and selfishness - Tinubu
Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun State Governor
I have been an absentee husband for 8 years - Aregbesola
I did not collect salary for 8 years as governor — Aregbesola
Osun Governorship Election Tribunal relocates to Abuja
Federal allocation may cease sooner than expected, Osun governor-elect
Federal allocation may cease sooner than expected - Oyetola
Motorists commend FG over rehabilitation of roads in Ile-Ife
We didn't ask you to commit exam malpractice, APC replies Adeleke

Local

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff.
Buratai appoints new Operation Lafiya Dole commanders
Soldiers rescue old man, kill 2 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
Troops kill 1 Boko Haram insurgent, arrest 2 in Borno
Fulani herdsmen killed nearly 1,700 people in 2018, GTI report
Fulani herdsmen killed nearly 1,700 people in 2018, says Global Terrorism Index report
Again! Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
You have no powers to investigate Ganduje, court tells Kano Assembly
X
Advertisement