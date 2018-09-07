Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom

Ortom I will rather lose than win through violence – Governor

Ortom said this  on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Aliade, near the capital of Makurdi,  during a funeral mass for late Emmanuel Ayargwer, a retired magistrate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I am ready to die for the people of Benue - Samuel Ortom play I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom (Punch)

The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has declared that he would prefer to lose the  next February governorship election than win it through violence.

The governor  urged politicians in the state to eschew violence in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Ortom said this  on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish, Aliade, near the capital of Makurdi,  during a funeral mass for late Emmanuel Ayargwer, a retired magistrate.

Ortom said it  is unnecessary to spill blood for any office because power belongs to God,  who gives it to whomever He wills.

He said that the people of the state  are resolved in the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

The Governor stressed that Benue people are not against any group but are against the destruction of their crops by herders, hence the need for ranching.

Ortom requested for more prayers for continued peace as the 2019 elections approached.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The younger brother of the deceased and former state Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tsetim Ayargwer, expressed the family’s appreciation to Ortom.

He also thanked  the Knights of St John’s International and political associates for their support to the family in its  time of grief.

The Parish Priest of St. Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish Aliade, Rev. Fr Alexander Iorhuna, enjoined Christians to be true Apostles of Christ by living according to His teachings in order to make heaven after death. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Nigerian Army How soldiers are ranked and ways to identify thembullet
3 Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja homebullet

Related Articles

In Benue PDP loses 2 governorship aspirants to APC
Buhari President says defection of Saraki, others won't affect APC in 2019
Ortom Showcase your achievements, leave me alone, Gov. tells Akume
Corruption Allegation EFCC invited me to shed more light on petition against Ortom, Tsav explains
In Benue 8,000 APC members decamp to PDP
2019 Elections I won’t repeal anti-open grazing law if elected Benue governor - APC aspirant
Samuel Ortom Benue Gov criticises FG for refusing to arrest Miyetti Allah leaders
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor picks PDP’s nomination form
Samuel Ortom I am ready to die for the people of Benue - Governor
Samuel Ortom Governor appoints Benue’s first female Head Of Service

Local

3 Things Saraki says he'll do when he becomes president
Saraki I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth – Senate president
Industrial Action Radio Kwara staff shut down station
Samuel Ortom Governor appoints Benue’s first female Head Of Service
Nigerian government raised tax revenue by 42%, here’s how much it generated in 6 months
Fowler FIRS set to commence audit of taxpayers nationwide