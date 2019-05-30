Sule made the commitment in his inaugural address after assuming the mantle of leadership as the fourth democratically elected governor of the state on Wednesday in Lafia.

He noted that security and peace constitute the very basic pre-requisite for the overall socio-economic development, hence the need to tackle the security challenges.

“As a matter of urgency, we shall place special emphasis on security of the state. Over years there has been general scenario of recurrent security issues in some parts of the state.

“The situation has undermined the development of the state.

“In the absence of a secured environment, there will be not investment inflow, local or international, for the establishment of industries.

“Industrial growth is a valuable vista for the overall human development.

“Accordingly, we will consolidate on the existing community-based conflict resolution mechanism and continue to maintain effective synergy with all security agencies in the state,’’ he said.

Sule explained that development would only occur if there is an atmosphere of peace and security.

The governor also said that he would give attention to education and skills acquisition programmes in order to tackle unemployment and reduce youth restiveness in the state.