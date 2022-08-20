I will demolish any hotel that harbours cultists, criminals - Wike

Why this is important: Wike noted that his government has made huge investment to maintain peace and security in the state and would not fold his arms while some people plot to return the state to its dark days.

The Governor disclosed this at the flag off of the 12th flyover at the Mgbuoba, Ozuoba-Ada George Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The Punch reports that the flag-off of the 927.5-meter-long flyover was done by the former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana.

Wike's warning: Wike was quoted, in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, to have said that, “Let me tell anyone who cares to listen, whether you’re in PDP, APC, SDP, Accord Party or any other party, if I catch you trying to breach the security in this state, you will be held responsible for it.

“I will not allow anybody to destabilise this state. We have suffered insecurity and God has helped us together with security agencies to maintain peace.”

Wike said, “Sadly, most people do not take the warning in my last state broadcast seriously. I have warned that any hotel or event centre where criminals and cultists are allowed to gather to plot the breach of the peace would be demolished.

“So, if you know they are using your hotel, event centre or drinking joint to hold such meetings, think twice now.