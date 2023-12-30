I will continue to prioritise Enugu people in 2024 – Gov Mbah

Mbah disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos.

He said since his assumption of office in May, the target of his administration had been to uplift the standard of living of the people and to review the efficiency of public service.

“I’m sure you are aware that we have provided what we promised the people in 180 days, to provide water to the people in all the homes in our state which is squarely in the urban areas.

“And for those who still don’t have, we are expanding the pipeline network to reach them. We’re building 260 Smart Schools across all the wards in the state. We’re building 260 Primary Healthcare Centres Type-2 across all the wards.

“We’re migrating our manual ways of doing things in our various institutions and our various MDAs to a digital platform so we can offer an efficient service to the people of the state,” he said.

On the 2024 budget, Mbah said that it would transform the state’s infrastructural landscape and bring back the lost glory of the coal city.

“You know, Enugu has played consequential roles in the economic development of Nigeria. So, what we’re simply doing is bringing her back to that pre-eminent position.

“We are making sure that we harness all the resources we have within a niche and to make sure we also mobilise our domestic revenue.

“And that’s essentially why we have proposed an ambitious budget, ambitious revenue projections for we are convinced that we are going to realise those revenues.”

On the visit to the President, the governor said it was to facilitate with him on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Essentially, I came to convey warm greetings and season’s best wishes on behalf of the government and the good people of Enugu state to Mr President.

“I also seized the opportunity to discuss with Mr President some of the policies he has initiated and the impact those policies have had on some of the things we’re doing in Enugu state.