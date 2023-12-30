ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I will continue to prioritise Enugu people in 2024 – Gov Mbah

News Agency Of Nigeria

On the visit to the President, the governor said it was to facilitate with him on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Recommended articles

Mbah disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos.

He said since his assumption of office in May, the target of his administration had been to uplift the standard of living of the people and to review the efficiency of public service.

“I’m sure you are aware that we have provided what we promised the people in 180 days, to provide water to the people in all the homes in our state which is squarely in the urban areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And for those who still don’t have, we are expanding the pipeline network to reach them. We’re building 260 Smart Schools across all the wards in the state. We’re building 260 Primary Healthcare Centres Type-2 across all the wards.

“We’re migrating our manual ways of doing things in our various institutions and our various MDAs to a digital platform so we can offer an efficient service to the people of the state,” he said.

On the 2024 budget, Mbah said that it would transform the state’s infrastructural landscape and bring back the lost glory of the coal city.

“You know, Enugu has played consequential roles in the economic development of Nigeria. So, what we’re simply doing is bringing her back to that pre-eminent position.

“We are making sure that we harness all the resources we have within a niche and to make sure we also mobilise our domestic revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that’s essentially why we have proposed an ambitious budget, ambitious revenue projections for we are convinced that we are going to realise those revenues.”

On the visit to the President, the governor said it was to facilitate with him on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Essentially, I came to convey warm greetings and season’s best wishes on behalf of the government and the good people of Enugu state to Mr President.

“I also seized the opportunity to discuss with Mr President some of the policies he has initiated and the impact those policies have had on some of the things we’re doing in Enugu state.

“Particularly as it relates to the attraction of FDI. The effects of harmonisation of foreign exchange and the removal of the fuel subsidy. They have essentially meant that a number of foreign direct investments are flowing towards our direction, particularly in Enugu state."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Carnival Calabar created over 40,000 direct employment since inception

Carnival Calabar created over 40,000 direct employment since inception

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Soldiers not assaulting women in Plateau - DHQ reacts to trending video

Soldiers not assaulting women in Plateau - DHQ reacts to trending video

I will continue to prioritise Enugu people in 2024 – Gov Mbah

I will continue to prioritise Enugu people in 2024 – Gov Mbah

Senate passes ₦28.7trn 2024 budget, bumps up the figure by ₦1.2tn

Senate passes ₦28.7trn 2024 budget, bumps up the figure by ₦1.2tn

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Excited travellers heap praise on Tinubu over transport subsidy

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna [Facebook:NDLEA]]

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna