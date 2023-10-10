ADVERTISEMENT
I will change narrative about Africa - Nigeria-born Euronews presenter

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fisayo-Bambi insisted that Journalists should not focus only on stories that portray Africa in bad light but uphold the highest standards of ethics and accuracy.

A Nigerian-born Euronews presenter, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi (Credit: Muck Rack)
Fisayo-Bambi, who just received Excellence Award in Journalism at The Voice Achievers Award in Almere, Netherlands, made the vow in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He insisted that Journalists should not focus only on stories that portray Africa in bad light but uphold the highest standards of ethics and accuracy. He said he would continue to give voice to the voiceless and work hard to change the culture of negative stories about Africa through his work without compromising ethics of Journalism.

“Journalism is a calling, vocation to uncover the truth, shed light on the darkest corners of society, and to give voice to the voiceless.

“In a world where information is more valuable than ever, it is our duty as journalists to uphold the highest standards of ethics and accuracy.”

He noted that media coverage of Africa has often been plagued by stereotypes, biases and a focus on negative stories, such as poverty, conflicts, and diseases.

There is a renewed effort in changing this wrong narrative, and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of that group of journalists dedicated to promoting a more balanced and nuanced understanding of the continent.”

He said that stories published by the media have the power to shape public opinion, influence changes, and hold those in power accountable.

“In a time when the world faces unprecedented challenges from climate change to global health crises, from social justice movements to political upheaval, the role of Journalists is more critical than ever.

“Many brave journalists work in regions plagued by conflicts and censorship, where the pursuit of truth is met with adversity.

“It is for them that I accepted this award with a deep sense of responsibility to continue our collective mission of informing, educating and advocating for a better world.

“This award is not just a reflection of my own efforts, but a testament to the dedication and hard work of an entire team.

“Behind every great journalist, there is a network of Editors, photographers, researchers and countless others who make the work possible.

“I share this award with all of them, and I thank them for their unwavering support,” he added.

Jerry began his career in Nigeria as a journalist with the Steam and Globe Broadcasting limited, and Info Nigeria ltd, owners of Cool FM and Nigeria Info 99.3 respectively.

He currently works with the Euronews group in France where he is also setting an incredible mark as a black and African journalist leading a diverse team of journalists from across the western world.

