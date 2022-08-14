I will bring massive change to Osun in 100 days - Adeleke vows

Adeleke made the promise while receiving an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain into the fold of the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The PDP held a rally in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, to receive the chieftain, a former commissioner for Finance in the administration of former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, and his supporters who left the APC.

Adeleke's promise: Speaking at the event, the governor-elect boasted that the APC would lose the case challenging his victory in the July 16 governorship poll because the election was free and fair.

Adeleke noted that his major focus now was how to move the state forward and promised instant impact within his first 100 days in charge.

Adeleke's words: “The whole world knew that the election was free and fair. The APC is just wasting their time. They have the right to go to court but I can tell you, it is dead on arrival.

“Osun people, who have voted massively for us, should keep calm and not worry. This time around, the people of Osun State have spoken and it is the will of God.

“The only thing I’m concerned with now is how to make Osun great and I am promising that in my first 100 days in office, Osun will witness a massive change,” Adeleke concluded.

Bolorunduro's speech: During his address, Bolorunduro said the reason he and his supporters defected to the PDP was because the party exhibits the true tenets of progressivism.

The former Commissioner said, “My followers and I are defecting today (Saturday) to the PDP because it is the party for the progressives. It is a party that is transparent and not deceitful as the former party I was.

“I left APC because my glory was being covered and my contributions trampled upon. APC is full of deceit. There is nothing called progressivism in that party.”