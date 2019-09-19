Odubu, the Edo former deputy governor, said this on Wednesday in Benin, when members of the Edo council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited him.

He said: “I will adopt an assessment needs policy to implement the projects in the communities.

“I will be a reference point that others will look up to.

“I assure you, just as I assured the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II on Tuesday, that I will put in my best, such that next time, the president would break protocol to favour Edo.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Oba and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for their support and making the appointment possible.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Buhari is making a huge mistake by scrapping the Economic Management Team

He described the appointment as generational appointment, adding that after his tenure, it would take many years before the position would get to Edo again.

Earlier, the NUJ chairman, Comrade Roland Osakue, congratulated the NDDC chairman on his appointment and prayed to God to make his leadership of the commission a huge success.