I was exhausted - Akpabio opens up on alleged collapse during birthday event

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio assured Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and will proceed with its duty on the 2024 appropriation bill.

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]
Akpabio said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said that he felt a bit uncomfortable at the colloquium, partly due to exhaustion, caused by stress.

“I have been reading on social media the propaganda about my collapse, but I’m happy the Senate Press Corps did not join in the show of propaganda.

” I went home and I called my doctors and I was told that I had a bit of malaria, mingled with stress.

“The stress could also be described in another way as exhaustion, in fact, anybody could be exhausted, please drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted,” he said.

Akpabio added: “I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty on the appropriation bill.

“We will resume on Dec. 20, but before then, the various committees must have finished their work to enable us to meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature.”

