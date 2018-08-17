Pulse.ng logo
I was elected to serve Edo people not political leaders - Obaseki

I was elected to serve Edo people not political leaders — Governor

Obaseki said this on Friday during the second anniversary thanksgiving of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian Prayer Contact Committee.

Edo Govt. to partner investors to create jobs in agric sector play

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

(Punch)

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that he was elected to serve the people of the state and not political leaders.

Obaseki said this on Friday during the second anniversary thanksgiving of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian Prayer Contact Committee.

He was represented by the Secretary to Edo State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie.

Obaseki said: “We can’t share the money and still meet up with our electoral promises to the people of the state.

“Our focus is on Edo people, developing the state and making life better for the overall well-being of Edo people.

My administration has done well by fulfilling my electioneering promises; We have built institutions and restored law and order in the state.

“We are not owing our civil servants; we will pay August salary on the 20th due to the holidays.”

According to him, pensioners no longer demonstrate in the state because their entitlements are paid when due while civil servants receive their salaries on the 26th of every month.

He added that the dream of the administration was to make the state the economic hub of the nation.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Religious matters, Pastor Eghosa Omoruyi, said God had used the governor to touch the lives of the people.

Omoruyi said that the state had experienced great development in just two years, adding “we are optimistic that before the end of his administration, Edo will be better.”

Similarly, Bishop Chukwu Anayo, the General Overseer of Covenant Ministry International in Imo state, said the governor had made the state peaceful for various religions to worship God.

Anayo noted that prayer had helped the governor to achieve significant development, adding that the people were benefitting his leadership style. 

