I was about to break new record when Tinubu sacked me – former FIRS chairman

Nami, who had recently been asked by President Tinubu to proceed on three months pre-retirement leave, spoke candidly about his ambitions and achievements during his tenure.

Nami's tenure at the FIRS was characterised by his unwavering commitment to elevating tax collection in Nigeria to new heights. In his farewell statement, he expressed his deep appreciation to both President Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve the country for nearly four years.

"With utmost gratitude to the Almighty God, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the erstwhile President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the incumbent president, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for the opportunity given to me to serve the country and humanity as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for almost four years," Nami stated.

Nami's tenure was marked by remarkable accomplishments in tax collection. He revealed that his team had managed to collect more than ₦8 trillion in just eight months, a feat that was indicative of their dedication and hard work. Moreover, he had ambitious plans to set a new tax collection record of at least ₦13 trillion by the end of the current tax year.

The former FIRS chairman further emphasised his commitment to elevating the country's Tax-To-GDP ratio, a promise he had made during the inauguration of the FIRS Board Members. He had aimed to raise this ratio from 6% to 10% within four years. Astonishingly, Nami and his team had already achieved a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.86% within just two years, as of December 31, 2021.