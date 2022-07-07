Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Mamu, who is also the Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, stated this in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

He added that the Ansaru terrorist sect that attacked and kidnapped passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna bound train on March 28, 2022 are responsible for the deadly Tuesday night Kuje prison break.

Mamu explained that he had shared intelligence reports with authority concerned before the Tuesday attack, but they allegedly failed to act.

He noted that the said intelligence was shared with security agencies and a committee that was constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

The publisher said, “and even on the tendency and threat to attack targets and other facilities of interest like the Kuje Correctional Centre attacks, I have shared that intelligence with the security agencies and the committee that was constituted by CDS Gen. Lucky Irabor.

“I can confirm without a doubt that the Kuje Correctional Centre attack was executed and coordinated by the same group that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train because they gave indications of imminent attacks to that effect which I shared.”

Mamu, who has also been acting as the negotiator for the release of the abducted train passengers, said the terror group demanded the release of 51 of its members but the request was pruned down to 10 through the power of negotiations.

“For the records, they requested for the release of 51 of their members. But through the power of dialogue and engagement I was able to singlehandedly scale that number to only 10 and communicated with audio backing the development to the relevant authorities.

“There was an unnecessary delay on giving them even precise feedback by the government and now they have not only succeeded in carrying out another successful attack that indicts the nature of our intelligence and capacity to respond promptly but has also succeeded in releasing dozens of their members which would have been averted if the action has been taken to give them only 10 and secure the release of the train victims.

“In all this risky, painful and frustrating engagement which government is yet to acknowledge and appreciate, I have more than 100 documented audios that I shared with the relevant authorities. For the purpose of this important press release and to authenticate my claims, I will also share four of the latest audios.”

Pulse reports that President Muhammadu Buhari expressed disappointment with the intelligence system on the terrorist attack on Kuje prison.