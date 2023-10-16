ADVERTISEMENT
I used to be Siddiq - Atiku opens up on name discrepancy

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Vice President said he changed his name from Siddiq to Atiku Abubakar and that everything was well documented.

Atiku Abubakar at the meeting of PDP governors' forum. [Twitter:@atiku]
Last week, documents emerged on social media showing different name combinations in the credentials the former Vice President submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election.

Atiku's name on the 1965 WASSCE certificate he filed to INEC read 'Siddiq Abubakar,' while he had 'Atiku Abubakar' on his other credentials. This apparent inconsistency raised suspicions, with some already accusing the PDP candidate of certificate forgery.

But reacting to the development through a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Sunday, October 15, 2023, Atiku said he once used 'Siddiq' as his first name but later reverted to Atiku.

The former Vice President added that the name change was well documented in an affidavit he had sworn to over 50 years ago.

“Contrary to Bola A. Tinubu’s forgery shopping allegation against Atiku, it is on record that the change of name of the former Vice President reverting to Atiku Abubakar from Siddiq Abubakar is well documented in an affidavit dated 18th of August 1973, spanning over a period of 50 years,” the statement read in part.

The media officer said the attempt to level allegations of forgery against Atiku must be seen as an effort by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to minimise allegations of forgeries against President Bola Tinubu.

“The discovery of Tinubu’s records at the Chicago State University and the court-ordered deposition in the United States is only the tip of the iceberg.

“The attempt by Bola A. Tinubu to drag Atiku Abubakar into his drowning arena of forgery must be seen for what it is: an attempt to minimise the allegations of forgeries that he has to contend with,” the statement added.

