RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I sold my vote for 3 buckets of garri, Osun voter confesses

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

There's been allegations of vote buying in the ongoing Osun Governorship election.

Osun election. [TheCable]
Osun election. [TheCable]

As the Osun State governorship election is in full swing, a voter has admitted to collecting three buckets of garri in exchange for his vote.

Recommended articles

The voter (name withheld) confessed to TheCable that he voted for one of the major political parties after receiving the food item.

The voter said he “collected three buckets of garri," but admitted he may have given his vote to the other major party if they had also given him something.

"Maybe I would have had a rethink," he said.

There have been several reports of vote buying in the ongoing Osun election with some candidates voicing their displeasure over the development.

Pulse reports that Labour Party candidate, Yusuf Lasun, has decried the incidents of voter inducement being recorded in the ongoing election.

Lasun, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ward 5, Woru compound, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

He also debunked the rumour that he has stepped down for Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

"If we decide to keep buying votes on the day of the election, Nigeria is in problem," he said.

The Osun election has been dubbed as a rematch between the Governor and Adeleke, who both command strong followership in their various domains in the state.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I sold my vote for 3 buckets of garri, Osun voter confesses

I sold my vote for 3 buckets of garri, Osun voter confesses

OsunDecides: Nigeria is in problem, Labour Party's Lasun laments vote buying

OsunDecides: Nigeria is in problem, Labour Party's Lasun laments vote buying

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke explains why he jumped queue to vote

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke explains why he jumped queue to vote

They're not allowing our supporters vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

They're not allowing our supporters vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Trending

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break