I sold my vote for 3 buckets of garri, Osun voter confesses

The voter (name withheld) confessed to TheCable that he voted for one of the major political parties after receiving the food item.

The voter said he “collected three buckets of garri," but admitted he may have given his vote to the other major party if they had also given him something.

"Maybe I would have had a rethink," he said.

There have been several reports of vote buying in the ongoing Osun election with some candidates voicing their displeasure over the development.

Pulse reports that Labour Party candidate, Yusuf Lasun, has decried the incidents of voter inducement being recorded in the ongoing election.

Lasun, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ward 5, Woru compound, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

He also debunked the rumour that he has stepped down for Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

"If we decide to keep buying votes on the day of the election, Nigeria is in problem," he said.