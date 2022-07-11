RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Stanley Olajide (PDP- Ibadan South-West/North-West) said he shared N30 million to his constituents as support for their businesses and Sallah celebration.

Rep. Stanley Olajide. [odidiomo]
Rep. Stanley Olajide. [odidiomo]

He told newsmen in Ibadan, that no fewer than 2,000 of them benefited from the financial support.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cash gift was part of the lawmaker’s annual empowerment which coincided with the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Olajide, popularly known as ‘Odidiomo’, had distributed N50,000, N25,000 and N15,000 to different categories of beneficiaries who identified themselves with their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

He said he had empowered constituents with various programmes that could lift them out of poverty within the last three years of his service at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker listed some programmes to include training in fishery; poultry farming, animal husbandry, tie and dye, paint production and ICT.

Olajide said he had provided start-up capital for traders, artisans and bursary for indigent but brilliant students.

According to him, “I have constructed classrooms, dug boreholes, erected maternity centres. Now is the time for more financial support through deliberate cash awards to our people.”

The lawmaker assured the constituents that he would always do their bidding for as long as he remained their representative.

In their separate remarks, some notable party chieftains, including the beneficiaries, commended Olajide for his usual support to them.

They described the lawmaker as a “miracle worker” whose philanthropic activities knew no bounds.

The leaders urged the constituents to ensure re-election of the lawmaker for more dividends of democracy to go round the two council areas.

“This is a deliberate act of benevolence from Rep. Stanley Olajide to allow us celebrate in good financial standing,” they said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

Why Buhari summoned security chiefs over attack on his convoy, Kuje prison

Why Buhari summoned security chiefs over attack on his convoy, Kuje prison

Osun election: I will win with wide margin – Gov Oyetola

Osun election: I will win with wide margin – Gov Oyetola

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

I shared N30m to constituents as business support – Lawmaker

Why I picked Shettima as running mate - Tinubu

Why I picked Shettima as running mate - Tinubu

NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident

NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident

Buhari joins Nollywood in celebrating Olu Jacob at 80

Buhari joins Nollywood in celebrating Olu Jacob at 80

10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima

10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari