Reacting to the various news headlines, as a result of the appeal court ruling on Monday, November 11, 2019, Makinde asked his followers to ignore the sensationalism of the headlines, that no court has ruled against him.

The appeal court in it ruling, upheld the election, no judgement was given against him.

Responding in a statement, Makinde accused the opposition of misleading the public.

“It is pre mature for anyone to wish that a landslide victory can just be upturned. Although, they may wish that such happens, but it won’t ever happen. The mandate was freely given to him by the good people of Oyo State,” he said in a statement.

“There is really nothing to worry about because, all they, the opposition are planning is already in the public… the judiciary is credible and won’t allow itself to be used against the will of the Oyo State.

“I urge you all to go about your normal businesses, we won’t be distracted in our quest to make Oyo State, a model State where good governance and leadership will be the order of the day.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election but Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenged Makinde’s victory at the tribunal.

He had asked the tribunal to annul Makinde’s victory and order a fresh election but the panel struck out his appeal.