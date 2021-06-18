I remain indebted to Nigerians for love shown to me, President Buhari says

He said he was later appointed Minister of Petroleum by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was then a military Head of State.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying: “My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me. I started my political adventure in Maiduguri and I always look forward to coming here.”

The president commended Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno for his forthrightness, resilience and drive in bringing development to the state, despite security challenges.

He noted that very few leaders would take the risks Zulum had taken over the years to protect his people and promote peace and development, especially in putting his life on the line by spending nights with vulnerable people.

In his remarks, the governor thanked the president for visiting Borno State to appraise the security situation, and commission some of the completed projects in the last few years.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, also thanked the President for consistent response to the plight of the people in the state, pointing out that the security situation had improved significantly.