I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

The singer, famous in the northern political circle for his endorsement of the Buhari administration, said the former President damaged every sector in the country before leaving office.

In a video that has gone viral online, Rarara was seen berating Buhari, saying he supported the former President with the hope that he would bring necessary reforms to Nigeria.

“I regret supporting Buhari because I thought that he would bring reforms to Nigeria, but we didn’t see that up to the end of his tenure. Buhari’s administration crippled all agencies of government, they need to be revitalized,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer has since switched allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, to whom he also contributed two hit songs, 'Jagaban Shine Gaba' and 'Kodakudi Kofuri' to his campaign ahead of the February 25 election.

The two songs were believed to have boosted Tinubu's popularity in the north, especially in the North West region where the President swept the majority of the votes.

Comparing the incumbent with his predecessor in the viral video, Rarara said the 100 days of Tinubu’s administration was better than the eight years of Buhari’s administration.

On his relationship with the President, the singer argued that he ought to have been consulted by the current administration before ministerial appointments were made.

Rarara believed Tinubu should have appointed him as a minister or, at least, made him part of the selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I am not given the position of minister, then it should be said that I was called and sat down with me, then those who will be given the positions of ministers were chosen with me,” the singer noted.