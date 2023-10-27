ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Nurudeen Shotayo

Rarara said he supported Buhari with the hope that the former President would bring reforms to Nigeria.

Dauda Adamu Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara
Dauda Adamu Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara

Recommended articles

The singer, famous in the northern political circle for his endorsement of the Buhari administration, said the former President damaged every sector in the country before leaving office.

In a video that has gone viral online, Rarara was seen berating Buhari, saying he supported the former President with the hope that he would bring necessary reforms to Nigeria.

“I regret supporting Buhari because I thought that he would bring reforms to Nigeria, but we didn’t see that up to the end of his tenure. Buhari’s administration crippled all agencies of government, they need to be revitalized,” he said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer has since switched allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, to whom he also contributed two hit songs, 'Jagaban Shine Gaba' and 'Kodakudi Kofuri' to his campaign ahead of the February 25 election.

The two songs were believed to have boosted Tinubu's popularity in the north, especially in the North West region where the President swept the majority of the votes.

Comparing the incumbent with his predecessor in the viral video, Rarara said the 100 days of Tinubu’s administration was better than the eight years of Buhari’s administration.

On his relationship with the President, the singer argued that he ought to have been consulted by the current administration before ministerial appointments were made.

Rarara believed Tinubu should have appointed him as a minister or, at least, made him part of the selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I am not given the position of minister, then it should be said that I was called and sat down with me, then those who will be given the positions of ministers were chosen with me,” the singer noted.

He claimed that some people appointed to the Tinubu government were actually enemies of the President, asserting that former governors Aminu Masari of Katsina and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano were the only ones who contributed as much as he did to the President's success in the North.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu