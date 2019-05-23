Outgoing Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Thursday said she never expected that she would be considered for the office.

Adebule spoke during the farewell ceremony organised for her by the State Ministry of Education at Alausa, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebule, who also superintends the State Ministry of Education, will be handing over the mantle to Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the running mate of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, incoming Governor of Lagos State, on May 29.

Adebule said that she, however, felt honoured and would treasure the privilege of becoming deputy governor of the state.

“I am just grateful, because it is not by my pedigree, my qualifications or any of my making, but by God’s favour and Grace.

“I thank my party, the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for finding me worthy, because it was even rumoured at that time that a man would emerge as running mate.

“I had never, in my wildest dreams or imaginations, thought that I would be considered for the position of the deputy governor. I will always treasure the privilege,’’ she said.

Adebule said that some of the achievements recorded in the Ministry of Education during her tenure were as a result of the constant support of the staff of the ministry.

“I did not achieve a smooth tenure as a deputy governor and the commissioner for education, the Permanent Secretaries, Tutor Generals and the education families were my partners in progress.

“I’m proud of the ministry of education I will be leaving behind. We are not where we are supposed to be, but with improved policies, our education system will be better.

“I urge the education ministry to carry on the positive legacies and continue to improve on the education system of the state,“ Adebule said.

Earlier in her address, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, described Adebule as a professional, hardworking and diligent woman.

“As a professional, she facilitated the review of the education policy of the state to take care of the current realities.

“We witnessed infrastructure development in our schools that ensured conducive teaching and learning environment.

“We will miss you, but we promise to continue to improve on the education sector so that we can compete globally,“ she said.