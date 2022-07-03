The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has distanced himself from the comment that urged Christians to go and buy guns for self-protection amidst church attacks and killings across the country.
I never asked christians to buy guns for self-defence, Adeboye says
Adeboye debunked reports that quoted him to have asked Christians to arm themselves with guns amid increasing incidence of church attacks and killings.
The revered preacher however, urged Christian faithful to get jaw bones of cows instead of guns, emphasising that they don't need guns.
While debunking the message where he was quoted to have asked Christians to acquire guns, he referenced a Biblical event where Samson achieved victory with jaw bones, and not AK-47 rifle.
Adeboye made the disclosure while delivering his message titled ‘Meant for the top’, at the monthly thanksgiving service of Mount Carmel, The Punch reports.
This is coming barely one month after a deadly terrorists attack on a Catholic church in Owo where scores of worshipers lost their lives.
The pastor however, appealed to Christians not to let the fear of being attacked prevent them from going to church, adding that no one can be killed until their stipulated time.
Adeboye said, “I never asked christians to buy guns, christians don’t need guns. Samson did not fight with an AK-47. Don’t go and buy guns.”
He emphasised that, while they need permission to own guns, such isn't not required to get the jawbone of a cow.
“You don’t need permission to buy the jaws bones of a cow,” the cleric added.
Pulse reports that Adeboye had warned those who revels in blaspheming Jesus to desist or face the wrath of God.
The Daddy GO as fondly called said this while addressing his congregation at the RCCG monthly event, Holy Ghost Service for the monthly of July, held late Friday through Saturday.
