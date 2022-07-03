I never asked christians to buy guns for self-defence, Adeboye says

The revered preacher however, urged Christian faithful to get jaw bones of cows instead of guns, emphasising that they don't need guns.

While debunking the message where he was quoted to have asked Christians to acquire guns, he referenced a Biblical event where Samson achieved victory with jaw bones, and not AK-47 rifle.

Adeboye made the disclosure while delivering his message titled ‘Meant for the top’, at the monthly thanksgiving service of Mount Carmel, The Punch reports.

This is coming barely one month after a deadly terrorists attack on a Catholic church in Owo where scores of worshipers lost their lives.

The pastor however, appealed to Christians not to let the fear of being attacked prevent them from going to church, adding that no one can be killed until their stipulated time.

Adeboye said, “I never asked christians to buy guns, christians don’t need guns. Samson did not fight with an AK-47. Don’t go and buy guns.”

He emphasised that, while they need permission to own guns, such isn't not required to get the jawbone of a cow.

“You don’t need permission to buy the jaws bones of a cow,” the cleric added.

Pulse reports that Adeboye had warned those who revels in blaspheming Jesus to desist or face the wrath of God.