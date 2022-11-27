I left N14bn for Adeleke - Osun former Governor, Oyetola

Oyetola declared that his administration did not borrow any money from anywhere to finance the state’s economy, stressing that he kept faith and maintained fidelity with his electoral promises throughout his tenure.

“We are leaving behind cash balance of more than N14 billion.

“In addition to the N14 billion cash, another N8 billion is being expected between December and January 2023 from our performance in States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme (SFTAS) and from Internally Generated Revenue.

SFTAS is a government programme designed to advance fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability of states of the federation.

“For four years, we did not take any bank loan.

“We benefited from the N3 billion monthly interventions by the Federal Government to all the states for six months to cushion the effect of deductions of budget support facility and salary bailouts taken by the previous administration.

“We paid N97 billion from the total debt we inherited in 2018,’’ he stated.

The out-going governor added that the state was also expecting 72 million dollars from other programmes and from the NG-CARES programme of the Federal Government, among others.

“These are earned, based on performance. And we have indeed performed to earn them,’’ he stressed.

Oyetola stated also that his administration put the state’s economy on a surer footing through its myriad people-centred and masses-focused projects, promptly executed to make life worthwhile for the people.

He stressed that Osun’s economy stabilised during his tenure as manifested in the astronomical increment in the GDP of the state.

He affirmed that Osun was more stable economically than he met it in 2018 in spite of all the visible socio-economic challenges that confronted the state.

He stated that he contained the fears and evils of fiscal indiscipline and lack of implementation which hampered the execution of projects and delivery of services.

“As I step aside today following the conclusion of the four-year tenure you freely gave me, I thank God and I thank the people of Osun for your support, cooperation and prayers over the years.

“I recall how the journey began four years ago; how by your belief in me and your conviction in the plans and programmes of our party, the All Peoples Congress (APC), you exercised your right to vote for me.

“As we draw the curtains on this first tenure, we are convinced that we neither reneged on our promise nor disappointed you.

“We kept faith with you and maintained fidelity with our electoral promises,’’ Oyetola stated.

He said he wished to continue to serve the people of Osun, but was constrained by the outcomes of the July 16 governorship election, which, he said he was already challenging in court.

“As a law-abiding citizen and government, we are stepping aside to allow the law to take its course.

“We look forward to continue to serve you in no distant future.

“We have absolute trust in God that we shall be back soon as we have implicit trust and confidence in the Judiciary to do justice in the case before it,’’ he stated

Oyetola stated also that he was confident that this period of temporary political eclipse would pass.

“The sun shall shine again, brighter and warmer and the sustainable development and participatory governance that we enthroned, which were applauded by local and international organisations, shall be restored and put on a surer and better footing.

“There can be no substitute to people-oriented and development-savvy governance in a democracy.

“The taproots of the unprecedented good governance, inclusive and participatory governance that we introduced, which delivered massive equitable projects and programmes, are too strong to be uprooted.

“As we end our first term, rest assured that Osun is more stable economically than we met it in 2018 and it remained the most peaceful state in the country under our leadership,’’ he stated.

Oyetola stressed that he went through stewardship to let the people know that Osun was sustainable and that he did it through fiscal discipline and personal sacrifices.

“On behalf of our team, I appeal to you all to continue to be law-abiding and to work assiduously to build the Osun of our dreams.