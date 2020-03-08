Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Jonathan in a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, March 8, 2020, congratulated the former minister of finance on her appointment, saying he’s confident she’ll excel in her new assignment.

He said, “I congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who served as the coordinating minister for the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“As a two-time minister in Nigeria, you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources.

“I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment.

"In the face of a dwindling economy, Ramaphosa had in September 2019 inaugurated the Presidential Economic Advisory Council to turn around the economy".

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was a minister of finance during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.