ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that his decision is necessary to guard against a repeat of the tragic incidence of the #ENDSARS protest of October 8, 2020.

Angry Protesters
Angry Protesters

Recommended articles

Johnson, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said his decision was necessary to guard against a repeat of the tragic incidence of the #ENDSARS protest of October 8, 2020.

NAN reports that the council boss was seen with some of his officials at the popular Egbeda bus stop. NAN also reports that the Egbeda and Idimu areas of Lagos State were peaceful as few individuals were seen going about their normal businesses.

However, heavy security presence was observed while few commercial vehicles and commercial motorcycle operators were seen working seamlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By virtue of my position and as an indigene of this place, I am here to protect my people.

"We don’t want a repeat of what happened during the #ENDSARS protest years ago when hoodlums took laws into their hands to loot the properties of innocent citizens.

"If the protest must hold, it should be a peaceful one. I am a street boy, I relate with my people every time and if there is a protest, I should stay with them to ensure calm.

"We all know that things are not easy, but we also need to be calm about the protest.

"As a responsible government, the president is already taking steps to ensure things get better, so we should all yield to a peaceful protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, I am here in Egbeda, as the central place for people going to different places across Lagos, to ensure there is no chaos,” he said.

Also, Rasheed Owonikoko, Branch Chairman, Alimosho B zone said, "We are not for the protest, but to ensure security is in order.

"We are here to protect the environment. We don’t want the entire process to be hijacked.

"During the #ENDSARS protest, we witnessed hoodlums and street urchins looting people’s shops, people were also raped and all that, we don’t want that here,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

Shepherd finds American woman chained in jungle — she had been there for 40 days

Shepherd finds American woman chained in jungle — she had been there for 40 days

Looting, violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons

Looting, violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons

Follow live updates of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria

Follow live updates of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria

Tragic scenes as violence erupt at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

Tragic scenes as violence erupt at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Kano

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Kano

VIDEO: Lagos protesters defy court order, converge under Ikeja bridge

VIDEO: Lagos protesters defy court order, converge under Ikeja bridge

Boko Haram IED blast kills 9, injures 20 in Borno marketplace

Boko Haram IED blast kills 9, injures 20 in Borno marketplace

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate