Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has dismissed reports that he has resigned from his position as the Vice President of the country.

Social media had been flooded with unreliable reports that Osinbajo had resigned in anger after he was reportedly not allowed to attend a security meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with service chiefs and three northern governors on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

However, the VP has tagged the misleading reports as 'fake news' designed to achieve some political means in relation to the forthcoming elections.

"Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned!

"I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari," he tweeted on his Twitter account (@ProfOsinbajo) on Thursday, February 21.

He revealed that he couldn't attend Tuesday's security meeting because he was busy.

The meeting was attended by all service chiefs and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and Adamawa State governor, Jubrilla Bindow.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali were also present.